Local News

2 men shot, killed at Raleigh home

Posted 6:13 a.m. today
Updated 57 minutes ago

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Raleigh, N.C. — Two men died Wednesday morning in a shooting on Spangler's Spring Way in Raleigh.

Officers responded to the shooting after the first call came in just before 4:45 a.m., according to Raleigh police.

Neighbors said there was an argument between the two men before the shooting.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all