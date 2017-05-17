Local News
2 men shot, killed at Raleigh home
Posted 6:13 a.m. today
Updated 57 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Two men died Wednesday morning in a shooting on Spangler's Spring Way in Raleigh.
Officers responded to the shooting after the first call came in just before 4:45 a.m., according to Raleigh police.
Neighbors said there was an argument between the two men before the shooting.
