2 men killed in murder-suicide at Raleigh home
Posted 6:13 a.m. today
Updated 18 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Two men died Wednesday morning in a murder-suicide shooting on Spangler's Spring Way in Raleigh, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting after the first call came in just before 4:45 a.m., according to Raleigh police.
Neighbors said there was an argument between the two men before the shooting.
One of the men was from Raleigh and the other was from out of town, but authorities did not release their identities.
