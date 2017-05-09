You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people died and another was injured in a fire early Tuesday morning at a campground near Myrtle Beach.

The fire started just after midnight at the Apache Family Campground and Pier, according to NBC affiliate WMBF. Fire officials told the station that two trailers were destroyed in the fire and two more were damaged.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.