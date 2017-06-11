You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were critically injured Sunday morning when their car tumbled off a roadway bridge and became trapped in an embankment near Southpoint.

Officials shut down all eastbound lanes of I-40 around 7:30 a.m. near Exit 276 for Fayetteville Road. Cameras showed a car dangling from the Barbee Road bridge and trapped in an embankment over the interstate.

Both people in the car have been extricated and are being transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and there is no immediate indication as to what caused the crash. Roads remained closed at 8:45 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.