— Two people were critically injured Sunday morning when their car left the roadway and became trapped in an embankment near Southpoint.

Officials shut down all eastbound lanes of I-40 around 7:30 a.m. near Exit 276 for Fayetteville Road. Officials said a car ran off I-40 and became trapped in the embankment at the Barbee Road bridge, which runs over the interstate.

Both people in the car have been extricated and are being transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and there is no immediate indication as to what caused the crash. The interstate reopened at 9:15 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.