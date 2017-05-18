You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from North Carolina to Houston's Hobby Airport have been treated for unrelated medical issues.

Houston Fire Department Capt. Ruy Lozano says a 70-year-old man had possible cardiac arrest and a 24-year-old woman suffered a head injury Thursday morning on Southwest Flight 2233 from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King says the woman hit her head while in the back of the aircraft before it departed, received medical attention there and was cleared for travel. She declined additional treatment when the plane arrived in Houston.

King says the man passed out en route to Houston, the pilot was alerted and emergency medical help was waiting when the flight arrived. He's been taken to a hospital.