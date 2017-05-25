Local News
2 hospitalized after shooting, crash on I-40 in Raleigh
Posted 35 minutes ago
Updated 5 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating following a shooting and crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Gorman Street in Raleigh Thursday night.
Authorities said two people were taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries following the incidents.
No suspects were in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
