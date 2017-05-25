  • Weather

2 hospitalized after shooting, crash on I-40 in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating following a shooting and crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Gorman Street in Raleigh Thursday night.

Authorities said two people were taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries following the incidents.

No suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

