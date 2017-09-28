You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two Halifax County teens were charged on Wednesday with raping a female student in a school locker room, authorities said.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded on Wednesday after the rape allegations. Officials said the alleged rape occurred when Raquan Marquest Boswell, 18, and Jesse Jyrell Alston, 16, pushed and restrained a female student in a male locker room.

Boswell and Alston were charged with first-degree rape, according to the sheriff's office.