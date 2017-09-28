2 Halifax County teens charged with rape in school locker room
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Two Halifax County teens were charged on Wednesday with raping a female student in a school locker room, authorities said.
The Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded on Wednesday after the rape allegations. Officials said the alleged rape occurred when Raquan Marquest Boswell, 18, and Jesse Jyrell Alston, 16, pushed and restrained a female student in a male locker room.
Boswell and Alston were charged with first-degree rape, according to the sheriff's office.
