Local News
2 Duke students robbed by man with handgun
Posted 8:53 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating after two Duke University students were robbed off-campus Tuesday night.
According to an alert sent out to students, two students were robbed by a man with a handgun on Markham Avenue between the BP gas station and car wash.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who was wearing a red hoodie. He was last seen going towards Ninth Street.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
