You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16zdB

— Durham police are investigating after two Duke University students were robbed off-campus Tuesday night.

According to an alert sent out to students, two students were robbed by a man with a handgun on Markham Avenue between the BP gas station and car wash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who was wearing a red hoodie. He was last seen going towards Ninth Street.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.