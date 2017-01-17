Local News

2 Duke students robbed by man with handgun

Posted 8:53 p.m. today

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating after two Duke University students were robbed off-campus Tuesday night.

According to an alert sent out to students, two students were robbed by a man with a handgun on Markham Avenue between the BP gas station and car wash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who was wearing a red hoodie. He was last seen going towards Ninth Street.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

