2 Duke students robbed at gunpoint near school's East Campus
Posted 38 minutes ago
Updated 37 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are searching for three suspects in the armed robbery of a pair of Duke students late Monday night.
The robbery on Swift Avenue near Main Street was reported to police around 11 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the suspects stole the victims' cell phones and other personal items.
There are three suspects in the robbery:
–A man who is 6 feet tall and about 20 to 25 years old. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a black handgun
–A man who was about 18 to 20 years old and was wearing a Duke University track and field pullover
–A third person was driving an older, dark sedan, which could be a Pontiac
Anyone with information about the robberies should call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
