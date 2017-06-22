2 charged with using stun gun during Moore County robberies
Posted 8:12 a.m. today
Robbins, N.C. — A man and a woman from Robbins were arrested and charged on Wednesday for reportedly robbing two people using a stun gun.
Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey said Rondayle Ingram and Nina Huffin were arrested for the May 5 robbery of a 76-year-old Robbins man and a robbery on June 15 in Pinehurst. In both robberies, the two used a stun gun, Godfrey said in a news release.
Ingram, 34, of Robbins, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony obtaining property by false pretense and assault inflicting serious injury, among several other charges, officials said. Ingram was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $177,500 secured bond.
Huffin, 36, of Robbins, was arrested and charged with similar offense, including two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious injury. She was jailed under a $125,000 secured bond.
