— Raleigh police on Friday charged two men with murder after a shooting on Thursday afternoon on Bowman Lane.

Elaton Omar White Jr., 24, and James Keavon McCallum, 16, were charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to Raleigh police.

The incident started around 3:15 p.m. Thursday when police found two men with gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane. Both men were taken to WakeMed, along with another man who was taken there in a private vehicle.

Tyquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, died from his injuries.

Police said White and McCallum were later involved in a shooting on Interstate 40 in Raleigh near Gorman Street.

The driver of a vehicle there sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 7:15 p.m. before running off the road and crashing. The driver and a passenger, who were not identified, were taken to WakeMed to be treated.

Police said two other passengers in the vehicle, identified as White and McCallum, fled the scene and were later found in the 1500 block of Main Campus Drive.