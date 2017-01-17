You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16zIK

— Five puppies were taken from a Wayne County home Sunday after deputies found two dogs that were shot to death on the property.

Wayne County authorities said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Antioch Road around midnight on Sunday morning to a report of two people digging a hole and shooting into it. When deputies arrived, they found two people covering up the hole.

Deputies found two adult dogs that were dead along with the five living puppies.

Animal control officers took the puppies and the dead dogs.

Authorities said Marquise Christopher Johnson told deputies he shot the dogs because they were sick and couldn't be cured. Johnson later changed his story, saying the dogs were growling and biting him, so he had to shoot them.

A second person, Emily Ann Gray, was also arrested. Gray was charged with animal cruelty, according to online court records.

Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting a public officer, simple possession of schedule VI drugs and two counts of animal cruelty.