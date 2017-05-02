Local News
2 brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Posted 8:38 a.m. today
Two brothers were shot early Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting in Harnett County, according to the sheriff's office.
The shooting happened on Gilchrist Road. One brother was treated for his injuries and released, but the other had serious injuries and was flown to the hospital to be treated. Their identities were not released.
Two homes and several vehicles were hit by bullets.
Authorities do not have a suspect.
