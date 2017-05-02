You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Two brothers were shot early Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting in Harnett County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened on Gilchrist Road. One brother was treated for his injuries and released, but the other had serious injuries and was flown to the hospital to be treated. Their identities were not released.

Two homes and several vehicles were hit by bullets.

Authorities do not have a suspect.