  • Weather

    29 NC counties are under alert, including Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Details

Local News

2 brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by

Posted 8:38 a.m. today

Two brothers were shot early Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting in Harnett County, according to the sheriff's office.

Two brothers were shot early Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting in Harnett County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened on Gilchrist Road. One brother was treated for his injuries and released, but the other had serious injuries and was flown to the hospital to be treated. Their identities were not released.

Two homes and several vehicles were hit by bullets.

Authorities do not have a suspect.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all