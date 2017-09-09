You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot on Saturday in Durham.

Police said a man and a woman, both 19 years old, were shot in the 600 block of W. Markham Avenue shortly before noon. Their injuries were potentially life-threatening, police said.

Their identities were not released.

Authorities are searching for a potential suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.