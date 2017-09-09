Local News
19-year-old man, woman taken to hospital after Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot on Saturday in Durham.
Police said a man and a woman, both 19 years old, were shot in the 600 block of W. Markham Avenue shortly before noon. Their injuries were potentially life-threatening, police said.
Their identities were not released.
Authorities are searching for a potential suspect.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
