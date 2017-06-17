Local News

19-year-old man dies after shooting at Rocky Mount hotel

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A man died early Saturday morning after a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel, authorities said.

Rocky Mount police were called to the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd. just before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who was dead.

Police have not made any arrests, and the identity of the man who died was not released.

Anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

