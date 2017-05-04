You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Williamston man was charged with murder after a man he allegedly shot on April 19 died from his injuries.

Christopher Jashon Spruill, 19, was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to arrest warrants. Police said Spruill shot 30-year-old George Willis Hinton one time in his chest.

Hinton was taken to WakeMed but later died.

Raleigh police said the assault charge was upgraded to murder, and Spruill was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.