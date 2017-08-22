You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18tgj

— A 19-year-old was killed on Monday in an incident involving a train in Alamance County.

Around 10 p.m., officials responded to a railroad crossing at Glenn Raven Road and N. Park Avenue. At the scene, it was discovered that a Norfolk Southern cargo train was traveling west when it struck Thennis S.E. Mitchell, Jr. Mitchell was found on the tracks, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four railroad crossings were closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.