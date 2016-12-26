You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— If you're ready to get out of the house after a cozy Christmas Day, here's your guide. And, if you're ready to plan your New Year's Eve, check out our list of more than 40 Triangle events.

Monday

Love art? If you have today off, check out the Rolling Sculpture: Art Deco Cars exhibit at the NCMA before 5 p.m. The exhibit is up until Jan. 15.

Everyone is invited to a Triangle-wide Hanukkah Sing-a-long & Candle Lighting at the Brier Creek Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

The PineCone Bluegrass Jam at Busy Bee Cafe in Raleigh starts at 7 p.m., and it's always a fun time.

What better way to celebrate the day after Christmas than dancing? A Dance Party at Cat's Cradle featuring DJ Hunicutt starts at 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Support local musicians. Open Mic Night starts at Deep South in downtown Raleigh at 7:30 p.m.

Then, the funniest Comedy Open Mic Night in town starts at 8 p.m. at Goodnight's Comedy Club.

See Emil McGloin & Friends, an alternative, blues and folk rock artist from Los Angeles, at Cat's Cradle at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

It's a mild night -- not too chilly -- and the perfect time to check out the Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary at Booth Amphitheatre before it closes on Jan. 15.

Wednesday

Don't miss the last Holiday Market of the year at The Carter Building today from 4 to 7 p.m. The market features art, jewelry, cosmetics, vinyl records, vintage clothing and more.

The beautiful Festival of Lights show at Hill Ridge Farms in Youngsville is open until Dec. 31. People of all ages will love the covered wagon hay ride through a maze of Christmas lights.

Go ice skating outdoors in downtown Raleigh at the Ice Raleigh rink. It's only $10.

Thursday

The Brothers Vilgalys Spirits Company in Durham will host 4 Years of Krupnikas tonight from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be plenty of honey liquor and other treats, and proceeds from the event will be donated to the Piedmont Wildlife Center.

The Beyond Bollywood exhibit is open at the City of Raleigh Museum through March. Stop by to check out the Smithsonian Institution's traveling exhibit that celebrates the history and remarkable achievements of Indian Americans in the U.S.

Take a tour of the new Lassiter Distilling Company in Knightdale tonight to try their special North Carolina Rum. Tours are about 30 minutes, and $5 tour tickets include a free sample.

Friday

Watch the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago BlackHawks at 7:30 p.m. tonight at a special Hurricane Homegrown Series game. That means you can enjoy beer from Lynnwood Brewing Concern, t-shirts from House of Swank, a pulled pork-topped hot dog and local artists.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's production of Cinderella opens at DPAC tonight.

Don't miss a special Salvation Army Center of Hope Food Drive Concert tonight at Deep South. You can donate a can of food for a chance to win $100 cash.

Yo Mama's Big Fat Booty Band, best known for their outrageous stagewear and mix of deep funk, high energy rock and old school rap, will perform at the Southland Ballroom at 10 p.m.

Just want to relax? Enjoy wine flights and live music at the cozy Chatham Hill Winery in downtown Cary tonight until 10 p.m.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.