— An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night during a shooting near a Raleigh McDonald's that also injured three others.

Raleigh police said Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister was taken to WakeMed to be treated for his life-threatening injuries. The three others, who were not identified, were treated and released.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on the outer perimeter of the fireworks show, but it's unclear if the people involved attended the show. Security at the event was a mix of on- and off-duty police officers.

Authorities blocked off S. Wilmington, Lenior, Blount, E. South and Fayetteville streets Tuesday night after the shooting. There was a heavy police presence at the restaurant through the night, and investigators remained on scene Wednesday morning.

It appeared as though officers were also responding to a second scene about a block away from the McDonald’s. It's unclear if the two responses were related.

The McDonald’s is a short distance away from downtown where Raleigh held its fireworks display, which ended about a half hour before the incident was reported.

NOW: Investigators walking in and around McDonalds where shooting took place last night shortly after downtown fireworks show. #WRAL pic.twitter.com/1U6QGnPdwG — Emmy Victor (@WRALEmmy) July 5, 2017