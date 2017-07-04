Man suffers life-threatening injuries during Raleigh shooting; 3 others injured
Posted 11:23 p.m. yesterday
Updated 50 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night during a shooting near a Raleigh McDonald's that also injured three others.
Raleigh police said Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister was taken to WakeMed to be treated for his life-threatening injuries. The three others, who were not identified, were treated and released.
Police said the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on the outer perimeter of the fireworks show, but it's unclear if the people involved attended the show. Security at the event was a mix of on- and off-duty police officers.
Authorities blocked off S. Wilmington, Lenior, Blount, E. South and Fayetteville streets Tuesday night after the shooting. There was a heavy police presence at the restaurant through the night, and investigators remained on scene Wednesday morning.
It appeared as though officers were also responding to a second scene about a block away from the McDonald’s. It's unclear if the two responses were related.
The McDonald’s is a short distance away from downtown where Raleigh held its fireworks display, which ended about a half hour before the incident was reported.
Casey Savelli Jul 5, 10:37 a.m.
i just don't understand why people can't act like they have a brain in their head! THIS type of thing and THESE type of people are why we can't take our kids or ourselves anywhere without feeling scared! Ridiculous!!!
Bridget Ryan Jul 5, 9:55 a.m.
Might be time to move the fireworks back to the fairgrounds after a stabbing one year and now a shooting
Just saying