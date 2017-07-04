Local News

Man suffers life-threatening injuries during Raleigh shooting; 3 others injured

Posted 11:23 p.m. yesterday
Updated 50 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night during a shooting near a Raleigh McDonald's that also injured three others.

Raleigh police said Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister was taken to WakeMed to be treated for his life-threatening injuries. The three others, who were not identified, were treated and released.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on the outer perimeter of the fireworks show, but it's unclear if the people involved attended the show. Security at the event was a mix of on- and off-duty police officers.

Authorities blocked off S. Wilmington, Lenior, Blount, E. South and Fayetteville streets Tuesday night after the shooting. There was a heavy police presence at the restaurant through the night, and investigators remained on scene Wednesday morning.

It appeared as though officers were also responding to a second scene about a block away from the McDonald’s. It's unclear if the two responses were related.

The McDonald’s is a short distance away from downtown where Raleigh held its fireworks display, which ended about a half hour before the incident was reported.

  • Casey Savelli Jul 5, 10:37 a.m.
    i just don't understand why people can't act like they have a brain in their head! THIS type of thing and THESE type of people are why we can't take our kids or ourselves anywhere without feeling scared! Ridiculous!!!

  • Bridget Ryan Jul 5, 9:55 a.m.
    Might be time to move the fireworks back to the fairgrounds after a stabbing one year and now a shooting
    Just saying