— Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have identified and charged a suspect in connection to a meth lab bust.

Detectives have charged 18-year-old Julius Kristofer Wickert of the 2000 block of Ireland Drive with three counts of possessing a methamphetamine precursor chemical, manufacturing methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $141,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact Fayetteville or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.