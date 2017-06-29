18-year-old man charged in relation to Fayetteville meth lab
Posted 4:42 p.m. today
Updated 21 minutes ago
Cumberland County, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have identified and charged a suspect in connection to a meth lab bust.
Detectives have charged 18-year-old Julius Kristofer Wickert of the 2000 block of Ireland Drive with three counts of possessing a methamphetamine precursor chemical, manufacturing methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $141,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact Fayetteville or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
