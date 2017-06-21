  • Just In

    House gives initial approval to $23B budget — The House has voted 77-40 to give initial approval to the proposed $23 billion state budget. Final votes are set for later Wednesday in the Senate and on Thursday in the House. Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie will have the latest details on the WRAL News at 5:30.

Local News

18-year-old male missing in Chapel Hill

Posted 44 minutes ago
Updated 42 minutes ago

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Josiah Montrell Browning.

Browning is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near Booker Creek Apartments on June 20.

If you have any information call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-612-8240 or call 911.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all