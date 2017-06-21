You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Josiah Montrell Browning.

Browning is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near Booker Creek Apartments on June 20.

If you have any information call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-612-8240 or call 911.