18-year-old male missing in Chapel Hill
Posted 44 minutes ago
Updated 42 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Josiah Montrell Browning.
Browning is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen near Booker Creek Apartments on June 20.
If you have any information call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-612-8240 or call 911.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.