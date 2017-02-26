18 Robeson County fires investigated as arson
Posted 3:54 p.m. today
Updated 10 minutes ago
Saint Pauls, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after 18 fires were intentionally set in several areas of Robeson County on Saturday.
St. Paul’s Fire Chief Alex Inman said the largest of the 18 fires was near Oakland Road near Balance Road and three vehicles were seen leaving the area.
Authorities said investigators are searching for the individuals seen inside the vehicles.
Embers from the original 18 fires blew due to windy conditions, causing officials to respond to at least five additional fires Sunday, according to Inman.
Inman said that the arson investigation was turned over to the Forestry Service and county Fire Marshall.
