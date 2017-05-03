17-year-old charged in Sanford shooting that injured 16-year-old
Posted 11:09 a.m. today
Sanford, N.C. — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Sunday night on St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford.
Dominic Michael Swewczyk, of 508 Crestview St., is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Johnathon Rashid Fulmore, of San Lee Drive, suffered serious injuries in the shooting and was being treated at UNC Hospitals.
Swewczyk was being held in the Lee County jail Wednesday under a $500,000 secured bond. Investigators say more arrests could be made in the incident.
