16-year-old seriously injured in Durham shooting
Posted 8:44 p.m. today
Updated 4 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating after a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the Hope Valley Shopping Center in the 3800 block of S. Roxboro Street just before 7:15 p.m. and located a 16-year-old boy who was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects were in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
