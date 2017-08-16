You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are investigating after a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the Hope Valley Shopping Center in the 3800 block of S. Roxboro Street just before 7:15 p.m. and located a 16-year-old boy who was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects were in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.