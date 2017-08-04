You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Troopers are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Thursday night in Wake County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wendell Falls Parkway near Wendell, troopers said. The bicyclist, identified as 16-year-old Pablo Josue Banegas, of Wendell, died Friday.

Authorities said they do not have a good description of the suspect or the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.