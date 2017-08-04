Local News

16-year-old on bike dies after Wendell hit-and-run

Posted 9:09 a.m. yesterday
Updated 27 minutes ago

Wendell, N.C. — Troopers are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Thursday night in Wake County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wendell Falls Parkway near Wendell, troopers said. The bicyclist, identified as 16-year-old Pablo Josue Banegas, of Wendell, died Friday.

Authorities said they do not have a good description of the suspect or the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

2 Comments

  • Sara Hauser Aug 4, 9:37 p.m.
    I will never understand how anyone can do this to another person. So sad for this who knew and loved this victim. I pray they catch whomever did this and throw them under the jail!!!!

  • Sheila Rohrbach Aug 4, 3:10 p.m.
    someone just posted on Facebook that he has passed away? don't know if that is true?