16-year-old drowns in Roanoke Rapids
Posted 4:00 p.m. today
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming at Lake Park in Roanoke Rapids, according to authorities.
Deputy Police Chief Andy Jackson said they got a call at about 1:40 p.m. of a report of a teen who was swimming, went under and never came up.
Authorities started a search around 3 p.m., and the body was discovered thereafter.
The teen's name has not yet been released.
