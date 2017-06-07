You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 16-year-old boy drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming at Lake Park in Roanoke Rapids, according to authorities.

Deputy Police Chief Andy Jackson said they got a call at about 1:40 p.m. of a report of a teen who was swimming, went under and never came up.

Authorities started a search around 3 p.m., and the body was discovered thereafter.

The teen's name has not yet been released.