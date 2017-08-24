You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More than a dozen North Carolinians cashed in on a massive Powerball jackpot on Wednesday that netted more than $758 million for the grand prize winner.

In North Carolina, nine tickets were sold that won $50,000, six Power Play tickets won $200,000 and one ticket scored $1 million. The 16 winning tickets matched some of the Powerball numbers, but none lined up all six numbers drawn.

The winning ticket for the second largest jackpot ever was sold in Massachusetts.

“We are happy to see so many North Carolinians win big and their checks are waiting for them,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This was also a big win for education in our state.”

The winning tickets in North Carolina were sold at:

–Week’s Grocery, Barnes Street, Reidsville (Rockingham County)

–Olde Brunswick Store No. 2, East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island (Brunswick County)

–M&M Mart, North Main Street, Marion (McDowell County)

–Food Lion, East Parrish Drive, Benson (Johnston County)

–Brite Mart, North Main Street, Goldston (Chatham County)

–Linwood Family Mart, Linwood Road, Kings Mountain (Cleveland County)

The winning numbers in the drawing were 6-7-16-23-26 and 4 for the Powerball. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.