— A man and woman from Johnston County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say they dumped 16 cats on the side of a Garner road, near Interstate 40, in November.

Terry Beasley and Tamara Perezlazaro appeared in front of a judge on Tuesday and are each charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of animal abandonment.

Kathy Kamins, an animal advocate, said she is upset because they each face only two charges, even though 16 cats were dumped.

"It is supposed to be 16 counts of animal cruelty and 16 counts of abandonment. (One) for each cat," she said.

Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle said her office is looking into the case, and more charges could follow.

Nine of the cats have been recovered. Seven are still missing.

Advocates were going door-to-door in the area where the cats were dumped to see if they could help locate the missing cats and find them new homes.