— A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection with a fatal shooting last week near a Durham park, police said.

The teen, whose name wasn't released because of his age, was charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Denzel Holloway, 27, of Durham, was found dead in a wooded area in the 2300 block of Whitley Drive, near Rockwood Park, on July 12.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg following the shooting, police said.

Police said the shooting wasn't random, but they haven't disclosed what might have led to it.