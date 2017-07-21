15-year-old charged in fatal Durham shooting
Posted 56 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection with a fatal shooting last week near a Durham park, police said.
The teen, whose name wasn't released because of his age, was charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
Denzel Holloway, 27, of Durham, was found dead in a wooded area in the 2300 block of Whitley Drive, near Rockwood Park, on July 12.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg following the shooting, police said.
Police said the shooting wasn't random, but they haven't disclosed what might have led to it.
Norman Lewis Jul 21, 12:49 p.m.
To save the Durham police a little time, I'm going to tell them this is more than likely drug or gang related or both, so focus your efforts in that direction. What else would it be? We are talking about Durham after all whose gang activity rivals that of Chicago.