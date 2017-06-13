You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Tuesday evening in a shooting in east Durham, police said.

Officers responding to the 300 block of Kilarney Drive at about 8:30 p.m. found the boy.

The boy's name was not released, and authorities said he was taken to Duke University Hospital.

No other information about the shooting has been released. No arrests have been made.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Tuesday night's shooting marks the second in less than two weeks involving a child. Seven-year-old Kamari Munerlyn died June 5 after being injured in a drive-by shooting near Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.

Devon Maurice Fowler, 28, of Junction Road, has been charged with murder in Kamari's death.