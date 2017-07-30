Local News

14-year-old injured in Raleigh shooting

Posted 49 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Authorities said the teen was shot in the calf along Fox Hollow Drive at about 4:30 p.m.

The teen was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined if the shooting was a random incident.

Map
