14-year-old injured in Raleigh shooting
Posted 49 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting.
Authorities said the teen was shot in the calf along Fox Hollow Drive at about 4:30 p.m.
The teen was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet determined if the shooting was a random incident.
