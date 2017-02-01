You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 5:57 a.m. today Updated 6:02 a.m. today

— A 14-year-old Cary girl at the center of a Sliver Alert this week was found safe, authorities said.

Grace Michelle Barnes was found Tuesday, according to Town of Cary officials. The Silver Alert was issued on Monday.

Barnes was last seen at 405 Warren Ave. in Cary.

No other details about the incident were released.