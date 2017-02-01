Local News
14-year-old Cary girl found safe after Silver Alert
Posted 5:57 a.m. today
Updated 6:02 a.m. today
Cary, N.C. — A 14-year-old Cary girl at the center of a Sliver Alert this week was found safe, authorities said.
Grace Michelle Barnes was found Tuesday, according to Town of Cary officials. The Silver Alert was issued on Monday.
Barnes was last seen at 405 Warren Ave. in Cary.
No other details about the incident were released.
