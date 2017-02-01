Local News

14-year-old Cary girl found safe after Silver Alert

Police said Grace Michelle Barnes, 14, is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment and was last seen at 405 Warren Avenue in Cary.
Cary, N.C. — A 14-year-old Cary girl at the center of a Sliver Alert this week was found safe, authorities said.

Grace Michelle Barnes was found Tuesday, according to Town of Cary officials. The Silver Alert was issued on Monday.

Barnes was last seen at 405 Warren Ave. in Cary.

No other details about the incident were released.

