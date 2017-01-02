You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday morning in Durham, police said.

Durham police responded to a shooting call at the BP gas station located at 308 S. Alston Ave. When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his hip.

The boy, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.