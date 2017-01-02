Local News
14-year-old boy shot near Durham gas station, police say
Durham, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday morning in Durham, police said.
Durham police responded to a shooting call at the BP gas station located at 308 S. Alston Ave. When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his hip.
The boy, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
