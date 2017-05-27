14 people rescued from Cape Fear River
Posted 7:18 p.m. today
Updated 37 minutes ago
Lillington, N.C. — Responders from the Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Erwin Fire Department responded to a water rescue along the Cape Fear River in Erwin Saturday evening around 5:50 p.m.
A total of 14 people were rescued with no injuries by 6:47 p.m. Some of the people had swam to shore and to trees, while others were rescued by responders.
The incident took place near the bridge along North Carolina Highway 217.
