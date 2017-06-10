Local News
13-year-old boy injured in Zebulon hit-and-run
Posted 9:30 p.m. today
Updated 9:32 p.m. today
Zebulon, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was injured in a hit-and-run at the corner of Braemar Highland Drive and King Malcolm Lane in Zebulon Saturday, according to Zebulon police.
He suffered minor injuries and was transported to WakeMed.
The suspect is a 15-year-old male from Zebulon, who was driving a Nissan Altima.
Police located the car a few hours after the incident in a surrounding neighborhood.
Zebulon police are contacting the juvenile court system.
Possible charges may involve driving without a license and the hit-and-run incident.
