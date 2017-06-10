You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was injured in a hit-and-run at the corner of Braemar Highland Drive and King Malcolm Lane in Zebulon Saturday, according to Zebulon police.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to WakeMed.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male from Zebulon, who was driving a Nissan Altima.

Police located the car a few hours after the incident in a surrounding neighborhood.

Zebulon police are contacting the juvenile court system.

Possible charges may involve driving without a license and the hit-and-run incident.