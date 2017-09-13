You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A 13-year-old in Sampson County was stopped by police last week after he was driving a car more than 100 mph, Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said.

Police officers were able to catch up to the car on U.S. Highway 701, north of Clinton, where the teen stopped. Officers noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, and the car was reported stolen by his parents, Edwards said.

The teen submitted to a breathalyzer test, and the results were positive, Edwards said.

The 13-year-old was take to the Clinton Police Department, where he was arrested under juvenile petitions.