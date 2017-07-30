National News
12-year-old girl taken to hospital after reported shark bite in SC
Posted 59 minutes ago
Georgetown County, S.C. — Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu on Saturday, according to officials.
Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three-foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.
At this time, there is no additional information.
