— Midway Fire Rescue responded to a report of two children bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu on Saturday, according to officials.

Battalion Chief Jeff Pifer says a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh from what is believed to be a three-foot shark. She is in stable condition. The other child did not need to be transported.

At this time, there is no additional information.