12 injured in Sanford wreck involving church van
Posted 9:17 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:58 p.m. yesterday
Sanford, N.C. — A total of 12 people were injured in a wreck involving a church van on U.S. Highway 1 in Sanford, according to authorities.
The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday when a Honda Accord rear-ended the van. The Honda driver and one van passenger were each air-lifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with serious injuries.
Both vehicles were traveling northbound at the time of the incident.
The youngest person injured is 16 years old.
Officers do not know what church owns the van. Charges are pending as the investigation moves forward.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.