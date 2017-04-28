You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17x0H

— A total of 12 people were injured in a wreck involving a church van on U.S. Highway 1 in Sanford, according to authorities.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday when a Honda Accord rear-ended the van. The Honda driver and one van passenger were each air-lifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with serious injuries.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound at the time of the incident.

The youngest person injured is 16 years old.

Officers do not know what church owns the van. Charges are pending as the investigation moves forward.