— Twelve doughnuts, five miles, one hour: the Krispy Kreme Challenge.

Saturday kicks off the 13th annual charity run held at the Belltower on the campus of North Carolina State University. The massive race benefits the University of North Carolina Children's Hospital.

The mantra of the Krispy Kreme Challenge epitomizes the test of physical fitness and gastrointestinal fortitude: Runners begin the challenge at the Memorial Belltower and travel 2.5 miles through historic downtown Raleigh to the Krispy Kreme located at the intersection of Peace and Person Streets, where they attempt to consume one dozen original glazed doughnuts.

The hardest part of the Challenge awaits them as they run 2.5 miles back to the Memorial Belltower. This is the Krispy Kreme Challenge.

But don't worry, there's a casual runner category for those who want to eat and run at your own pace.