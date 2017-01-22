

We remain in a stretch with temperatures generally mild or on the warm side, and running mainly above normal. Longer range computer models have been hinting at a return of colder weather and mornings with temperatures in the 20s and 30s toward the last several days of January. This is a graph showing combined results from the North American Ensemble Forecast System, which combines 42 model runs (21 from the American model and 21 from the Canadian). These graphs show temperature (in Celsius) and 12-hour precipitation (millimeters - note that 1 inch is about 25 mm) every 6 hours, at 7 AM, 1 PM and so on. The yellow boxes indicate the middle 50% of results, the "whiskers" show the highest and lowest results, and the median value is indicated by the solid black bar within the yellow boxes. You can see a noticeable step down in temperature around Saturday the 28th, with the 7 AM median temperatures mostly below the freezing line after that point. So far, at least, the combined models aren't indicating much precipitation during that colder stretch. Of course, any model projections that far out in the future have to be considered provisional and subject to change, but there's certainly nothing unusual about cold weather near the start of February...



