— A 10-year-old boy in Sampson County was airlifted to a regional trauma center with a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Sampson County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders were dispatched to 60 Maddie Lane in Harrells around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Before emergency personal reached the scene, a relative put the child in a vehicle and headed toward Clinton in an to get to the hospital.

A responding deputy intercepted the car carrying the child and started attempting first aid, until Sampson County EMS arrived on the scene.

The boy was taken to an emergency landing zone, where the child was airlifted to a regional trauma center.

Deputies were initially told that the child and his father were walking down Belvin-Maynard Road. The father heard a gunshot and saw his son fall.

He carried the child back to their home and called for help.

No information about the child's condition is available.