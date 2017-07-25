You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BUOYED BY MCCAIN'S RETURN, GOP SET SENATE HEALTH BILL VOTE

The 80-year-old Arizona Republican, undergoing treatment for brain cancer, will be back in Washington for the critical roll call on beginning debate on the legislation, but it remains an uphill battle for Republicans.

2. KUSHNER READY FOR ROUND 2

Trump's son-in-law and adviser will return to Capitol Hill for a closed-door conversation with lawmakers on the House intelligence committee after denying collusion with Russia.

3. ISRAEL DISMANTLES METAL DETECTORS FROM DISPUTED JERUSALEM SHRINE

The move is designed to defuse a crisis with the Muslim world, including security ally Jordan, the custodian of the holy site.

4. AP: TRUMP MULLS FIRING SESSIONS

The president referred to the attorney general, who recused himself from all matters related to the Russia investigation, in a tweet as "beleaguered."

5. WHY THE SMUGGLING INDUSTRY IS THRIVING

Traffickers have responded to the surge in U.S. border enforcement since the 2001 terror attacks with a durable business model, backed by money and organizational muscle.

6. AP: US CHURCH GOES TO BRAZIL; INSTILLS FEAR, SPLITS FAMILIES

Word of Faith Fellowship took command of two congregations in Brazil, applying a strict interpretation of the Bible and enforcing it through rigorous controls and physical punishment.

7. WHO IS CLOSE TO SNUFFING OUT RIVALS IN NORTHWESTERN SYRIA

Syrian rebels and activists disclose that an al-Qaida-linked jihadi group seized control of the opposition's regional capital, Idlib, last weekend, giving Assad a pretext to attack.

8. WHAT HAPPENED MOMENTS BEFORE JUSTINE DAMOND WAS SHOT

A woman approached the back of a Minneapolis police car and "slapped" it shortly before the Australian woman was shot and killed by an officer, a warrant states.

9. 'THE RESULTS ARE OFTEN CATASTROPHIC'

Children whose sexual characteristics don't neatly align with the norm have for decades faced surgery to rearrange their anatomy. Now advocacy groups are assailing the practice and urging Congress to ban it.

10. BLACK SENIORS STROLLING DOWN MEMORY LANE

A study is testing whether jogging memories where they were made can help older African-Americans stay mentally sharp and slow early memory loss.