10 promises Trump made for his first day
Posted 3:46 a.m. today
Updated 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — Behind in the polls in late October, Donald Trump ventured to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to give American voters a "contract" detailing what he would achieve during his first day in office. Beneath a list of 18 major actions was the flourish of Trump's familiar signature and a blank space for voters to sign.
But as Trump becomes president on Friday, it remains hazy as to which actions he will immediately take.
The list included several items likely to fire up Republican voters but backed up by scant policy. It includes "begin removing the more than 2 million criminal illegal immigrants" and "cancel every unconstitutional executive action ... by President Obama." Trump has already backed down from one pledge to label China a currency manipulator, recently saying he would first like to speak with the Chinese leadership.
A look at 10 of the key promises Trump made for his first day as president:
—Introduce a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.
—Freeze hiring for the federal government to reduce payrolls, although the military, public safety and public health agencies would be exempt.
—Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.
—Announce plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or withdraw from the deal.
—Formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
—Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.
—Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.
—Cancel U.S. payments to U.N. climate change programs and redirect the money to U.S. water and environmental infrastructure.
—Stop all federal funding to "sanctuary cities," places where local officials don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.
—Suspend immigration from regions associated with terrorism where vetting is difficult.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Edwin Duncan Jan 20, 9:31 a.m.
And to compare Clinton promised to do a lot in her first 100 days but most requiring the Congress. I can't find where she would take any initial executive actions. She said she would reject TPP but then the wikileak emails said she would not. We'll never know now. As for Trump we'll have to wait and see. Interesting times.
Marvin Sanderford Jan 20, 9:30 a.m.
It's such a great list, where to start, where to start?!
Wayne Smith Jan 20, 8:52 a.m.
Last night I saw President Trump ask for unity, while across town at the protestors event "Deploraball," they left the building and violently attacked Trump supporters. By actions we can tell who are the problem people.
President Trump will get his agenda done in spite of the venomous and ignorant opposition.