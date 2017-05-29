You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Cd3

— Sampson County authorities were receiving multiple reports of damage following strong storms Monday night.

Authorities said they received multiple reports of downed trees, trees on houses and downed power lines in the area of Kitty Fork Road and U.S. Highway 421 in Clinton.

Highway Patrol deputies said a structure on Junkyard Lane collapsed as a result of the storm Monday night and additional damage has been reported in the Roseboro and Salemburg areas.

According to Duke Energy, more than 4,000 customers were without power early Tuesday morning in Sampson County.

“There was a definite hail core that went through there but looking at the velocities, it’s a little more problematic to see what happened there,” said WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

Sampson County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until midnight.

Looking at weather data, Fishel said there was a storm cell that indicated the potential for hail and intensified as it moved east.

Looking at the velocity data from the storm, Fishel said it showed hints of rotation, but nothing that could confirm the possibility of a tornado.

“It would not be a signature that would jump out if me if I were to put warnings out,”Fishel said of the system. “The signature isn’t that impressive but that doesn’t mean the damage isn’t significant.”

Last week an EF1 tornado with winds up to 110 mph touched down in Sampson County, ripping through the Autryville Fire Department’s firehouse and destroying several homes.