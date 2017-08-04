You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18kEz

— Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department identified the driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash that occurred at Strickland Bridge Road and Century Circle Friday.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was identified as Michael A. Church, 16, of the 800 block of Varsity Drive in Fayetteville.

Church was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

The passenger of the Ford Explorer has been identified as a 15-year-old female. She is being treated at UNC Hospitals in critical condition.

Officers with the FPD’s Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate the fatal crash and additional information will be released as it becomes available.