— At least one person was shot early Thursday morning during an armed robbery at a Wake Forest motel, police said.

Wake Forest police said officers were called just before 1:45 a.m. to the Sleep Inn motel at 12401 Wake Union Church Road to a report of the robbery. One person was taken to a local hospital, but authorities did not know that person's condition.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.