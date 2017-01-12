Local News
1 shot during armed robbery at Wake Forest motel
Posted 5:12 a.m. today
Wake Forest, N.C. — At least one person was shot early Thursday morning during an armed robbery at a Wake Forest motel, police said.
Wake Forest police said officers were called just before 1:45 a.m. to the Sleep Inn motel at 12401 Wake Union Church Road to a report of the robbery. One person was taken to a local hospital, but authorities did not know that person's condition.
Police did not have any information on a suspect.
