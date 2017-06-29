You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Sa6

— One person died late Wednesday when fire ripped through a Duplin County home.

Fire crews from six departments responded to a home on Goshen Street in Faison at about 10:30 p.m.

One person inside the home died, Duplin County officials said. That person's name has not been released.

Officials were at the home Thursday investigating the cause of the fire.