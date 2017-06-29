Local News
1 killed when fire rips through Duplin County home
Posted 26 minutes ago
Faison, N.C. — One person died late Wednesday when fire ripped through a Duplin County home.
Fire crews from six departments responded to a home on Goshen Street in Faison at about 10:30 p.m.
One person inside the home died, Duplin County officials said. That person's name has not been released.
Officials were at the home Thursday investigating the cause of the fire.
