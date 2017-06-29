Local News

1 killed when fire rips through Duplin County home

Posted 26 minutes ago

One person died late Wednesday when fire ripped through a Duplin County home.

Faison, N.C. — One person died late Wednesday when fire ripped through a Duplin County home.

Fire crews from six departments responded to a home on Goshen Street in Faison at about 10:30 p.m.

One person inside the home died, Duplin County officials said. That person's name has not been released.

Officials were at the home Thursday investigating the cause of the fire.

1 killed in Faison fire

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all