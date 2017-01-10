You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person died and another was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-car crash on New Hope Road in Raleigh.

Authorities said Carlos Enrique Berrios, of Raleigh, was driving north on New Hope Road when he crossed left of center and crashed head on into another vehicle driven by Martha Maria Leak, according to a crash report from the Raleigh Police Department.

Berrios was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Leak was taken to WakeMed with serious injures.

North New Hope road was closed in both directions near Marsh Creek Road as officers investigate the crash that occurred at about 8:10 p.m.