You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17CLQ

— One person died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 near Benson, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. in Johnston County at mile marker 325, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

One lane was closed in the area.